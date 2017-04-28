Needham POA 0GBP
Needham,
Alabama
United States
1995 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, S/N SALDV2283SA956340, Beluga Black with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full safari cage, full soft top with zip out windows, factory removable fiberglass hard top – shown, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, 4 side facing rear jump seats with seat belts, front brush guard with lamp guards, rear lamp guards, side steps, Tuffy Box center console/cubby, owner’s manuals and spare keys, an original North American Specification D90 from the second and last year of manual transmission import by Land Rover North America.
this Beluga Black D90 arrives April 29th.
