loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1995 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible

Get an Insurance Quote

Needham POA 0GBP

Needham, Alabama
United States

POA
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

1995 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, S/N SALDV2283SA956340, Beluga Black with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full safari cage, full soft top with zip out windows, factory removable fiberglass hard top – shown, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, 4 side facing rear jump seats with seat belts, front brush guard with lamp guards, rear lamp guards, side steps, Tuffy Box center console/cubby, owner’s manuals and spare keys, an original North American Specification D90 from the second and last year of manual transmission import by Land Rover North America.
this Beluga Black D90 arrives April 29th.

Accessories

left-hand-drive 1995 land-rover defender 90 convertible black 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con hardtop manual side-steps 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9677
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1995
  • Mileage
    75700 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on