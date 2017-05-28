loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1995 Land Rover Defender 90 soft top

Get an Insurance Quote

Needham £47,970 47970.00GBP

Needham, Alabama
United States

£47,970
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

1995 Land Rover Defender 90 soft top, S/N SALDV2283SA956340, Beluga Black with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full safari cage, full soft top with zip out windows, factory fiberglass hard top – shown, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, 4 side facing rear seats with seat belts, Tuffy Box center console, side steps, rear lamp guards, original owner’s manuals and spare keys, an original North American Specification D90 from the second and last year of manual transmission import.

Accessories

left-hand-drive 1995 land-rover defender 90 soft top black 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con hardtop manual side-steps 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10205
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1995
  • Mileage
    75700 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on