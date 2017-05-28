Needham £47,970 47970.00GBP
Needham,
Alabama
United States
1995 Land Rover Defender 90 soft top, S/N SALDV2283SA956340, Beluga Black with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full safari cage, full soft top with zip out windows, factory fiberglass hard top – shown, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, 4 side facing rear seats with seat belts, Tuffy Box center console, side steps, rear lamp guards, original owner’s manuals and spare keys, an original North American Specification D90 from the second and last year of manual transmission import.
left-hand-drive 1995 land-rover defender 90 soft top black 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con hardtop manual side-steps 4wd british
