1995 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon #302/500

car description

1995 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon, S/N SALDV3280SA978737, Alpine White with grey leather, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels powder coated, factory glass sunroof, full Land Rover sleeper rack with two ladders, Safari Gard front bumper and brush guard with integrated 9000lb Warn winch, ECR ROX rock sliders, rear lamp guards, exterior stainless steel bolts, extensive overhaul and upgrade by ECR some years ago including wiring, sound system, new leather seat upholstery, carpets and headliner, hi-fi sound system, ECR ROX oil cooler lines and much more, recent local refresh and major servicing, only 21,300 miles from new, #302 of just 500 D90 station wagons imported by Land Rover North America in 1995.

this exceptional D90 wagon arrives the week of May 22.