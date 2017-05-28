loading Loading please wait....
1995 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon #79/500

Needham £55,120 55120.00GBP

Needham, Alabama
United States

£55,120
1995 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon, S/N SALDV2284RA935412, Alpine White with grey tweed cloth seat upholstery, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, factory glass sunroof, 4 side facing rear seats with seatbelts, front brush guard with lamp guards, side steps, rear light guards, full sleeper rack with two ladders, original owner’s manuals and spare keys, ultra low mileage and impeccable condition throughout, #79 of 500 1995 D90 wagons imported by Land Rover North America.

left-hand-drive 1995 land-rover defender 90 station-wagon 79 500 white 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con cloth manual side-steps sunroof estate 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10206
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1995
  • Mileage
    25400 mi
