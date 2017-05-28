Needham £55,120 55120.00GBP
Needham,
Alabama
United States
1995 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon, S/N SALDV2284RA935412, Alpine White with grey tweed cloth seat upholstery, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, factory glass sunroof, 4 side facing rear seats with seatbelts, front brush guard with lamp guards, side steps, rear light guards, full sleeper rack with two ladders, original owner’s manuals and spare keys, ultra low mileage and impeccable condition throughout, #79 of 500 1995 D90 wagons imported by Land Rover North America.
left-hand-drive 1995 land-rover defender 90 station-wagon 79 500 white 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con cloth manual side-steps sunroof estate 4wd british
