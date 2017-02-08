Needham POA 0GBP
Needham,
Alabama
United States
1995 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon #018/500, S/N SALDV3288SA974953, Arles Blue with grey tweed cloth seat upholstery, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, factory glass sunroof, Freestyle alloy wheels, 4 side facing rear jump seats with seat belts, side steps, Land Rover heavy duty rear load space protector, original owner’s manuals and spare keys, D90 SW018 is one of just 500 wagons imported in 1995 by Land Rover North America.
this D90 wagon arrives the week of February 6th.
