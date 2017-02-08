loading Loading please wait....
1995 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon

Needham POA 0GBP

Needham, Alabama
United States

POA
1995 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon #018/500, S/N SALDV3288SA974953, Arles Blue with grey tweed cloth seat upholstery, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, factory glass sunroof, Freestyle alloy wheels, 4 side facing rear jump seats with seat belts, side steps, Land Rover heavy duty rear load space protector, original owner’s manuals and spare keys, D90 SW018 is one of just 500 wagons imported in 1995 by Land Rover North America.
this D90 wagon arrives the week of February 6th.

left-hand-drive 1995 land-rover defender 90 station-wagon blue 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con cloth manual side-steps sunroof estate 4wd british

  • Ad ID
    8289
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1995
  • Mileage
    73300 mi
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

