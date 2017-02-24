car description

1995 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon #140/500, S/N SALDV3284SA976750, Arles Blue with grey tweed cloth seat upholstery, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, factory glass sunroof, 4 side facing rear jump seats with seat belts, 2 brush guard mount Hella lights, 4 high-mount driving lights, side steps, front wing and lower panel diamond plating, rear lamp guards, extensive engine and mechanical overhaul a few years back, recent major servicing by Land Rover specialist CitySide Garage, certainly way more mileage than any of us are accustomed to but the D90 is clean and tidy throughout, D90 SW140 is one of just 500 wagons imported in 1995 by Land Rover North America.