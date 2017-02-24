loading Loading please wait....
1995 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon

Needham £31,720 31720.00GBP

Needham, Alabama
United States

£31,720
1995 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon #140/500, S/N SALDV3284SA976750, Arles Blue with grey tweed cloth seat upholstery, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, 5 speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, factory glass sunroof, 4 side facing rear jump seats with seat belts, 2 brush guard mount Hella lights, 4 high-mount driving lights, side steps, front wing and lower panel diamond plating, rear lamp guards, extensive engine and mechanical overhaul a few years back, recent major servicing by Land Rover specialist CitySide Garage, certainly way more mileage than any of us are accustomed to but the D90 is clean and tidy throughout, D90 SW140 is one of just 500 wagons imported in 1995 by Land Rover North America.

left-hand-drive 1995 land-rover defender 90 station-wagon blue 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con cloth manual side-steps sunroof estate 4wd british

  • Ad ID
    8601
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1995
  • Mileage
    249600 mi
