1996 Land Rover Defender 90 Van 300 Tdi in White With Mud Tyres

£5,250 5250.00GBP
United Kingdom
We have for sale a Land Rover Defender 90, 1996 300 TDI. White Bodywork, Excellent Chassis and Bulkhead, Recent Rear Cross Member (Professionally Fitted) Mud Tyres and White 7'' Spoke Wheels, Front Outer Wing Skins Have Dents (See Pics) Bodywork in Good Order Not Heavily Corroded, Doors Solid, Drives Very Well. Sale Will Include, A Full Service at Point of Sale and John Craddock Ltd's Warranty. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.
1996 land-rover defender 90 van 300 tdi white mud tyres warranty 2013 diesel 4wd british
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...