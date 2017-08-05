loading Loading please wait....
1996 Land Rover Defender 90 Van 300 Tdi in White With Mud Tyres

United Kingdom

We have for sale a Land Rover Defender 90, 1996 300 TDI. White Bodywork, Excellent Chassis and Bulkhead, Recent Rear Cross Member (Professionally Fitted) Mud Tyres and White 7'' Spoke Wheels, Front Outer Wing Skins Have Dents (See Pics) Bodywork in Good Order Not Heavily Corroded, Doors Solid, Drives Very Well. Sale Will Include, A Full Service at Point of Sale and John Craddock Ltd's Warranty. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.

1996 land-rover defender 90 van 300 tdi white mud tyres warranty 2013 diesel 4wd british

  • Ad ID
    15314
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2013
