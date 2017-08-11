loading Loading please wait....
1997 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible

Needham £54,470 54470.00GBP

Needham, Alabama
United States

£54,470
1997 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, S/N SALDV2248VA120136, British Racing Green with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full safari cage, full soft top with zip out windows, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, automatic transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, 4 side facing rear seats with seat belts, front brush guard with lamp guards, 2 brush guard mount Hella lights, side steps, rear lamp guards, owner’s manuals and spare keys, one of 438 BRG D90s imported in 1997 by Land Rover North America.

left-hand-drive 1997 land-rover defender 90 convertible green alloy-wheels air-con side-steps 4wd british

  • Ad ID
    15393
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1997
  • Mileage
    45100 mi
