Needham £51,870 51870.00GBP
Needham,
Alabama
United States
1997 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, AA Yellow with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full safari cage, full soft top with zip out windows, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, automatic transmission, Freestyle alloy wheels, 2 passenger rear bench seat with 3 point seat belts, full Land Rover sleeper rack with two ladders, front brush guard with lamp guards, side steps, rear lamp guards, 4 high-mount driving lights, owner’s manuals and spare keys, one of just 371 AA Yellow D90s imported by Land Rover North America.
left-hand-drive 1997 land-rover defender 90 convertible yellow alloy-wheels side-steps 4wd british
