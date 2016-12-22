loading Loading please wait....
1997 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible

Needham £51,870 51870.00GBP

Needham, Alabama
United States

£51,870
1997 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, AA Yellow with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full safari cage, full soft top with zip out windows, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, automatic transmission, Freestyle alloy wheels, 2 passenger rear bench seat with 3 point seat belts, full Land Rover sleeper rack with two ladders, front brush guard with lamp guards, side steps, rear lamp guards, 4 high-mount driving lights, owner’s manuals and spare keys, one of just 371 AA Yellow D90s imported by Land Rover North America.

  • Ad ID
    7508
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1997
  • Mileage
    46800 mi
