1997 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, Monza Red with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full safari cage, full soft top with zip out windows, surrey top – shown, full time 4 wheel drive with high low range, automatic transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, 4 side facing rear jump seats with seat belts, Safarigard front bumper and brush guard with integrated 9000lb Warn Winch, rear lamp guards, raised air intake snorkel, owner’s manuals and spare keys, one of just 180 Monza Red 1997 D90s imported by Land Rover North America.
this Monza Red D90 arrives February 24th.
