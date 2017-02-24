Needham POA 0GBP
Needham,
Alabama
United States
1997 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, S/N SALDV2247VA116675, AA Yellow with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full safari cage, full soft top with zip out windows, bimini top – shown, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, automatic transmission, air conditioning, ARB front bumper and brush guard with integrated 9000lb Warn winch, 2 brush guard mount Hella driving lights, side steps, 4 side facing rear jump seats with seat belts, Freestyle alloy wheels in black, owner’s manuals and spare keys, one of 371 1997 AA Yellow D90s imported by Land Rover North America.
this AA Yellow D90 arrives the week of March 6th.
