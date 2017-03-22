loading Loading please wait....
1997 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible

£49,920

Needham, Alabama
United States

£49,920
1997 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, S/N SALDV2247VA116675, AA Yellow with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full safari cage, full soft top with zip out windows, bimini top – shown, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, automatic transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels in black, ARB front bumper and brush guard with integrated 9000lb Warn winch, 2 brush guard mount Hella driving lights, side steps, 4 side facing rear jump seats with seat belts, Freestyle alloy wheels in black, owner’s manuals and spare keys, one of 371 1997 AA Yellow D90s imported by Land Rover North America.

  Ad ID
    9043
  Ad type
    For sale
  Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  Year
    1997
  Mileage
    57600 mi
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

