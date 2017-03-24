Needham £49,920 49920.00GBP
Needham,
Alabama
United States
1997 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, S/N SALDV2247VA116675, AA Yellow with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full safari cage, full soft top with zip out windows, bimini top, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, automatic transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels in black, ARB front bumper and brush guard with integrated 9000lb Warn winch, 2 brush guard mount Hella driving lights, side steps, 4 side facing rear jump seats with seat belts, Freestyle alloy wheels in black, owner’s manuals and spare keys, one of 371 1997 AA Yellow D90s imported by Land Rover North America.
left-hand-drive 1997 land-rover defender 90 convertible yellow alloy-wheels air-con side-steps 4wd british
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...