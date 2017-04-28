loading Loading please wait....
1997 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible

1997 Land Rover Defender 90 convertible, S/N SALDV2248VA114529, Beluga Black with black/grey updated Exmoor seats, full safari cage, full updated Rovers North soft top with zip out windows, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, automatic transmission, air conditioning, 2 Euro-style side facing rear bench seats for 4 with seat belts, multi-spoke black alloy wheels with new BFG All Terrain tires, front brush guard with lamp guards, 2 brush guard mount Hella driving lights, side steps, rear lamp guards, updated stereo with Sirius satellite radio, front wing, hood and lower panel diamond plating in black, heated front seats, owner’s manuals and spare keys, one of just 215 1997 Beluga Black D90 convertibles imported by Land Rover North America.
this low mileage D90 arrives April 29th.

  • Ad ID
    9676
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1997
  • Mileage
    37400 mi
