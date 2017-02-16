Needham £57,720 57720.00GBP
Needham,
Alabama
United States
1997 Land Rover Defender 90 Limited Edition station wagon #209/300, S/N SALDV3243VA125251, Willow Green with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, automatic transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, factory glass sunroof, 4 side facing rear seats with seat belts, front brush guard with lamp guards, 2 brush guard mount land Rover driving lights, rear lamp guards, LE appointments of Willow Green paint, diamond plating at front wings, lower panels and side steps, full sleep rack with two ladders, owner’s manuals and spare keys, #209 of just 300 D90 LE imported in 1997 by Land Rover North America.
left-hand-drive 1997 land-rover defender 90 limited edition green alloy-wheels air-con side-steps sunroof 4wd british
