1997 Land Rover Defender 90 Limited Edition

Needham £57,720 57720.00GBP

Needham, Alabama
United States

£57,720
1997 Land Rover Defender 90 Limited Edition station wagon #209/300, S/N SALDV3243VA125251, Willow Green with grey waterproof seat upholstery, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, automatic transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, factory glass sunroof, 4 side facing rear seats with seat belts, front brush guard with lamp guards, 2 brush guard mount land Rover driving lights, rear lamp guards, LE appointments of Willow Green paint, diamond plating at front wings, lower panels and side steps, full sleep rack with two ladders, owner’s manuals and spare keys, #209 of just 300 D90 LE imported in 1997 by Land Rover North America.

  • Ad ID
    8444
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1997
  • Mileage
    48400 mi
