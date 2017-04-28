1997 Land Rover Defender 90 Soft Top

car description

Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 automatic in its original factory colors of Black with Black interior. One Carfax Certified Malibu, California owner from new, with 138,374 miles, 29 odometer entries, only ever serviced by the same tech at Silver Star Motors Land Rover from new. Great body with good paint. Nice interior and top. Mechanically really good and a delight to drive. Comes with its books and keys. Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 310-827-8665 today to schedule your test drive.