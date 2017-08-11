Needham £42,120 42120.00GBP
Needham,
Alabama
United States
1997 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon, S/N SALDV3246VA130542, Portofino Red with grey cloth upholstery, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, automatic transmission, air conditioning, factory glass sunroof, LR Boost alloy wheels, 4 side facing rear seats with seat belts, front wing and lower panel diamond plating, side steps, owner’s manuals and spare keys, originally delivered in Japan with North American Specs, just arriving to us from use in the United Kingdom, 86,750 kilometers – about 53,800 miles, fresh major servicing at Rover specialist CitySide Garage.
