loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1997 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon

Get an Insurance Quote

Needham £42,120 42120.00GBP

Needham, Alabama
United States

£42,120
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

1997 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon, S/N SALDV3246VA130542, Portofino Red with grey cloth upholstery, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, automatic transmission, air conditioning, factory glass sunroof, LR Boost alloy wheels, 4 side facing rear seats with seat belts, front wing and lower panel diamond plating, side steps, owner’s manuals and spare keys, originally delivered in Japan with North American Specs, just arriving to us from use in the United Kingdom, 86,750 kilometers – about 53,800 miles, fresh major servicing at Rover specialist CitySide Garage.

Accessories

left-hand-drive 1997 land-rover defender 90 station-wagon red alloy-wheels air-con cloth side-steps sunroof estate 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15392
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1997
  • Mileage
    53800 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on