Needham £46,670 46670.00GBP
Needham,
Alabama
United States
1997 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon, Portofino Red with grey, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, automatic transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, factory glass sunroof, 4 side facing rear seats with seat belts, heavy duty Land Rover rubber mats front and rear, original owner’s manuals and spare keys, one of just 128 Portofino Red D90 wagons imported in 1997 by Land Rover North America in the last year of import.
left-hand-drive 1997 land-rover defender 90 station-wagon red alloy-wheels air-con sunroof estate 4wd british
