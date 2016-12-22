loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1997 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon

Get an Insurance Quote

Needham £46,670 46670.00GBP

Needham, Alabama
United States

£46,670
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

1997 Land Rover Defender 90 station wagon, Portofino Red with grey, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, automatic transmission, air conditioning, Freestyle alloy wheels, factory glass sunroof, 4 side facing rear seats with seat belts, heavy duty Land Rover rubber mats front and rear, original owner’s manuals and spare keys, one of just 128 Portofino Red D90 wagons imported in 1997 by Land Rover North America in the last year of import.

Accessories

left-hand-drive 1997 land-rover defender 90 station-wagon red alloy-wheels air-con sunroof estate 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7507
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1997
  • Mileage
    59200 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on