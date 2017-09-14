1999 Land Rover Defender 90 County SW TDi

car description

S619 HTM has come to us in part exchange from a British collector based in mainland Europe. The Land Rover has been with the previous owner since 2011 and was driven to us from Amsterdam where it has been stored with a beautiful collection of classics. This is the TD5, 90 Defender County SW TDI model with rear seats and comes with an excellent full service history and still retains original handbooks and manuals.

Our Land Rover was first registered on the 5th February 1999 and was supplied new by Dunham and Haines Ltd, Luton. On the 22nd February 1999 the supplying dealer carried out a 1000 mile service and in June of the same year carried out a service at 5543 miles. In 2000 at 11960 main dealer Chipperfield Garage Ltd serviced the vehicle and did so again in 2001 at 21153. Dunham and Haines carried out another service later in 2001 at 23851 and then Land Rover specialists took over maintenance with services at 39169, 49247, 58233, 66912 and 76332 miles in 2007, four of those being with the same garage. In 2008 the Land Rover went to another specialist service garage at 90726 and in 2009 the same Company serviced at 97083. In 2014 the Land Rover was serviced in Holland at 109753 a