1999 Land Rover Defender 90 County SW TDi

West Knapton £8,995 8995.00GBP

West Knapton, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£8,995
S619 HTM has come to us in part exchange from a British collector based in mainland Europe. The Land Rover has been with the previous owner since 2011 and was driven to us from Amsterdam where it has been stored with a beautiful collection of classics. This is the TD5, 90 Defender County SW TDI model with rear seats and comes with an excellent full service history and still retains original handbooks and manuals.

  • Ad ID
    9762
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1999
  • Mileage
    5543 mi
