2001 Land Rover Defender 90 County Td5

The Land Rover Defender was launched in 1948 and, incredibly, production only finished in January 2016 after a continuous run of 67 years. Outwardly, there is little to distinguish the post-1983 vehicles from the Series III Land Rover. A full-length bonnet, revised grille, plus the fitting of wheel arch extensions to cover wider-track axles are the most noticeable changes.

Internally, coil springs offered a more comfortable ride and a permanent four-wheel drive system derived from the Range Rover featuring a two-speed transfer gearbox with a lockable centre differential. A modernised interior and a new series of progressively more powerful and modern engine characterised things under the skin. The County 4x4s were sold as multi-purpose family vehicles featuring improved interior trim and more comfortable seats. The Tdi engine finally allowed the Defender to cruise comfortably at high speeds, as well as tow heavy loads speedily on hills while still being economical. In 1998, the Defender was fitted with an all-new 2.5-litre, five-cylinder in-line turbo/diesel engine, badged the Td5.

This striking example was once the property of the Land Rover Special Vehicles department as all vehi