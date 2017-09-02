2002 Land Rover Defender 90 Td5 In Blue Real Eye Catcher

£9,495 9495.00GBP
United Kingdom
We have for sale a 2002 Land Rover 90 Defender 2.5 Td5 hard top low Millage 114000 with Part Service History, Rear Bulkhead Removed. This is in very good condition fitted with 5 new challenger wheels and 5 265-75-16 cooper Stt Pro Tyres, Wide Arches, Brand New Rear Door, Black Roof Rack, Rear is Fitted with Draws and Compartments (Can Be Removed if Requested) Before and After Rustproofing was done in 2013 at a cost of 588 Sale Price Includes Full service, Mot until next year and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.
2002 land-rover defender 90 td5 blue real eye catcher hardtop warranty 2013 4wd british
