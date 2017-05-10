2003 Land Rover Defender 90 County Station Wagon in Silver Excellent Condition

car description

We have for sale a Land Rover Defender 90 Td5 Station Wagon in Silver, Full Techno Interior in Excellent Condition, Bodywork Excellent, Chassis and Bulkhead Immaculate, Fitted with 5x Genuine Boost Alloys and Continental Tyres, This Vehicle Has No Rear Bulkhead Behind Seats (From Factory), A snorkel and Side Step Runners. A Good Unmolested Example. Sale Price Will Include a Full Service at Point of Sale, A full Mot and John Craddock Ltd's Warranty. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.