2003 Land Rover Defender 90 County Station Wagon in Silver Excellent Condition

£13,995 13995.00GBP
United Kingdom
We have for sale a Land Rover Defender 90 Td5 Station Wagon in Silver, Full Techno Interior in Excellent Condition, Bodywork Excellent, Chassis and Bulkhead Immaculate, Fitted with 5x Genuine Boost Alloys and Continental Tyres, This Vehicle Has No Rear Bulkhead Behind Seats (From Factory), A snorkel and Side Step Runners. A Good Unmolested Example. Sale Price Will Include a Full Service at Point of Sale, A full Mot and John Craddock Ltd's Warranty. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.
2003 land-rover defender 90 county station-wagon silver excellent condition alloy-wheels snorkel warranty 2013 estate 4wd british
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...