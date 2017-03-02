car description

ST53 DHM – 2003 Land Rover Defender 90 G4 LE Limited Edition. The ‘G4 Edition’ Land Rover went on sale 1st September 2003, and were marketed as “expedition-ready” editions of the Defender. The vehicles were launched in celebration of the success of the inaugural Land Rover G4 Challenge, dubbed the ultimate global adventure and spanning four time zones during four weeks of extreme sports and driving competitions. Sixteen competitors from countries all around the world fought it out, with the victor driving home in a new Range Rover as the winning prize. G4 Edition Defenders came with a selection of specialist expedition equipment and convenience features. Specification highlights included: ‘A-frame’ front protection bars, Front and rear lamp guards New Black Mogul ‘technical’ fabric seats Special colour schemes including Borrego Yellow and Tangiers Orange Air-conditioning CD player Boost’ 16″ alloy wheels Windscreen protection bar Black chequer plating on wing tops and sills NAS Spec rear step / bumper Exclusive G4 decals This particular example was first registered 29th September 2003, is finished in Borrego Yellow, and also features the additional options of ABS and Traction Contr