2003 Land Rover Defender 90 Td5 Van in Green, Drives Excellent

£7,495 7495.00GBP


United Kingdom

£7,495
car description

We have for sale a Land Rover 90 Defender 2.5 Td5 hard top 2003 118000 Miles, Excellent Solid Example, Some Minor Marks to Body Good Clean Interior, Drives Very Well, Black Modular Wheels with 265/75/16 AT Tyres x 5, Silver Chequer Plate Sills. Sale Price Includes a Service, Mot to Next Year and John Craddock Ltd.s Parts and Labour Warranty, Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only

2003 land-rover defender 90 td5 van green drives excellent hardtop warranty 2013 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9878
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    118000 mi
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

