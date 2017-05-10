2003 Land Rover Defender 90 Td5 Van in Green, Drives Excellent

car description

We have for sale a Land Rover 90 Defender 2.5 Td5 hard top 2003 118000 Miles, Excellent Solid Example, Some Minor Marks to Body Good Clean Interior, Drives Very Well, Black Modular Wheels with 265/75/16 AT Tyres x 5, Silver Chequer Plate Sills. Sale Price Includes a Service, Mot to Next Year and John Craddock Ltd.s Parts and Labour Warranty, Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only