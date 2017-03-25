POA 0GBP
United Kingdom
Roof Rack, Side Steps, Air-Conditioning, Remote Locking, Black Alloys, 7 Seats, CD Player, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Grey Part leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Electric Windows (Front). Metallic Silver,, Open 6 Days A Week (Sundays and Bank Holidays by appointment), Full Workshop And Diagnostic Facilities, Part Exchange Up Or Down, Anything Considered, Warranty Included, Competitive Finance Options. Vehicles Purchased.
2006 land-rover defender 90 silver td5 alloy-wheels air-con fsh leather metallic remote-locking side-steps warranty 4wd british
