loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2006 Land Rover DEFENDER 90 SILVER TD5

Get an Insurance Quote

POA 0GBP


United Kingdom

POA
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Roof Rack, Side Steps, Air-Conditioning, Remote Locking, Black Alloys, 7 Seats, CD Player, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Grey Part leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Electric Windows (Front). Metallic Silver,, Open 6 Days A Week (Sundays and Bank Holidays by appointment), Full Workshop And Diagnostic Facilities, Part Exchange Up Or Down, Anything Considered, Warranty Included, Competitive Finance Options. Vehicles Purchased.

Accessories

2006 land-rover defender 90 silver td5 alloy-wheels air-con fsh leather metallic remote-locking side-steps warranty 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9108
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    107000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on