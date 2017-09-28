loading Loading please wait....
2007 Land Rover DEFENDER 90 XS STATION WAGON - TMD LTD EDITION

East Hoathly £29,950 29950.00GBP

East Hoathly, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£29,950
Classic TMD Lowering Kit - Including Progressive Springs Koni Shocks Front & Rear Anti Roll Bars TMD450 Tuning Package Hi Flo Intercooler with Cast Tanks Engine Remap - additional 50BHP & 90NM Torque Full Stainless Steel Exhaust System with Sports Cat. TMD Classic Grille & Headlight Surrounds. TMD Side Runners Vision-X Led Headlights with Halo & hidden spotlight. SVX Style Led rear lighting. Classic TMD 18 inch Alloy Wheels with BF Goodrich Tyres. Classic TMD Dials & Clock Premium Half Leather seats

  • Ad ID
    25242
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
