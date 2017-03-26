2009 LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 XS STATION WAGON Diesel Manual

car description

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 XS STATION WAGON 3 DOOR MANUAL Finished in Stornoway Grey with black half leather interior, Only 61,000 miles from new, This fantastic example comes complete with LED Lights all round, Black roof and Bonnet, Side steps and 2 Keys. The Defender will go back to its 09 number plate. R88DEF can be bought at extra cost. ;;Features include Central Locking, Radio, ABS, Folding Rear Seats, Spare Key, CD Player, Privacy Glass, 3 Month Warranty, Factory Towbar, Six Speed Gearbox, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Service History, Alarm, HPI Clear, Driver Airbag, Remote Locking, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, V5 Reg Doc.;;Only GBP 19,995