2009 LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 XS STATION WAGON Diesel Manual

Kirriemuir £19,995 19995.00GBP
Lindsay Street, Kirriemuir
Kirriemuir, DD8 5AP, Angus
United Kingdom
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 XS STATION WAGON 3 DOOR MANUAL Finished in Stornoway Grey with black half leather interior, Only 61,000 miles from new, This fantastic example comes complete with LED Lights all round, Black roof and Bonnet, Side steps and 2 Keys. The Defender will go back to its 09 number plate. R88DEF can be bought at extra cost. ;;Features include Central Locking, Radio, ABS, Folding Rear Seats, Spare Key, CD Player, Privacy Glass, 3 Month Warranty, Factory Towbar, Six Speed Gearbox, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Service History, Alarm, HPI Clear, Driver Airbag, Remote Locking, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, V5 Reg Doc.;;Only GBP 19,995
3 Month Warranty ABS Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels CD Player Central Locking Driver Airbag Electric Windows Factory Towbar Folding Rear Seats Heated Seats HPI Clear Power Assisted Steering Privacy Glass Radio Remote Locking Service History Six Speed Gearbox Spare Key V5 Reg Doc
