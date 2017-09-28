2010 Land Rover DEFENDER 90 TD XS STATION WAGON - TWISTED

car description

Alpine Double Din Stereo Twisted 18 Inch Alloys Twisted Power upgrade & Intercooler Twisted DRL Bumper Bilstein Shocks & Steering Damper - This is a lovely example Defender 90 - Over £15000 spent with Twisted on Upgrades Listed below our the upgrades carried out by Twisted. 18" Twisted Wheels with BF Goodrich Tyres Side runners with Black Chequer plate Painted rear cross member & mirrors ECU Remap Intercooler Silicone hoses Sport Exhaust Twisted steering wheel Drl Bumper Led Headlights Alpine Double Din with Hertz Mid range sound system Bilstein shocks & Steering Damper Chequer plate Kit Cubby box with USB. Panoramic Glass & adventure Style Grille It also has all the usual XS refinements including Half Leather front and rear seats