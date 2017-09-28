loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2010 Land Rover DEFENDER 90 TD XS STATION WAGON - TWISTED

Get an Insurance Quote

East Hoathly £24,950 24950.00GBP

East Hoathly, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£24,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Alpine Double Din Stereo Twisted 18 Inch Alloys Twisted Power upgrade & Intercooler Twisted DRL Bumper Bilstein Shocks & Steering Damper - This is a lovely example Defender 90 - Over £15000 spent with Twisted on Upgrades Listed below our the upgrades carried out by Twisted. 18" Twisted Wheels with BF Goodrich Tyres Side runners with Black Chequer plate Painted rear cross member & mirrors ECU Remap Intercooler Silicone hoses Sport Exhaust Twisted steering wheel Drl Bumper Led Headlights Alpine Double Din with Hertz Mid range sound system Bilstein shocks & Steering Damper Chequer plate Kit Cubby box with USB. Panoramic Glass & adventure Style Grille It also has all the usual XS refinements including Half Leather front and rear seats

Accessories

2010 land-rover defender 90 td xs station-wagon twisted black alloy-wheels half-leather estate leather 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25240
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    61000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on