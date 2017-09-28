loading Loading please wait....
2013 Land Rover DEFENDER 90 TD XS STATION WAGON

East Hoathly £30,950 30950.00GBP

East Hoathly, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£30,950
Part Leather/Cloth Anti Lock Brakes Air Conditioning Power Assisted Steering (PAS) Alarm CD Radio Leather Steering Wheel Cupholders Bluetooth hands-free Electric windows

2013 land-rover defender 90 td xs station-wagon green abs air-con bluetooth cloth leather power-steering hands-free estate 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25247
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    17800 mi
