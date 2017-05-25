2014(64) Land Rover Defender 90 TD Hard Top XS Twisted [170]

car description

Finished in Santorini black metallic, bespoke pink Nappa leather interior with contrast black leather stitched to doors and dash and pink exclusive stitching OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Twisted P6 performance upgrade Twisted progressive suspension upgrade Alpine media system to include satellite navigation and Bluetooth connectivity with audio streaming Recaro CS high backed seats Full soundproofing Leather stitched dashboard Leather stitched door cards including door handles Leather stitched steering wheel include steering column, leather stitched storage box lid, leather Stitched gear knobs and handbrake gaiters Hertz premium sound system Alcantara headlining to match sun visors Twisted grill and vent upgrade in Gloss black 18” Twisted Sport alloy wheels in Graphite Headlight crystal conversion Spray protection to chassis LED 60th Anniversary rear tail lights Bumper with integrated LED lighting Tracking system Carpet interior Superline storage draw Rear spare wheel carrier NAS rear step and tow bracket Painted door sills Black power coated side steps Alcantara sun visors Tow ball with electrics Momo 350mm Millennium steering wheel Twisted steering guard in black Privacy