2014 Land Rover Defender 90 County

Banstead POA 0GBP

Banstead, Surrey
United Kingdom

POA
Xenon Headlamps, Front Arm Rest, Extended Seat Runner, UK Supplied, Immaculate Example!
Alpine Stereo, CD Player, Front & Rear Rubber Mats, Ventilated Disc Brakes, 4 Seats 2+2, Passenger Seat Map Pocket, Front Mud Flaps, 2 Front & 2 Rear Speakers, Heavy Duty Suspension, ABS With ETC, Front & Rear Anti-Roll Bar, Tow Ball Drop/Plate, Heated Rear Windscreen, Electric Front Windows, Rear Steps, Brunel Grille, Convenience Pack, Remote Central Locking, 6 Speed Manual.

  • Ad ID
    15463
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    11455 mi
