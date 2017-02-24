Banstead POA 0GBP
Banstead,
Surrey
United Kingdom
18" Black Deep Concave Nemesis Alloys, Kahn Artico Bucket Seats, Tinted Glass, Tow Ball Drop/Plate & Electrics, Clear LED Light Kit (10 Way Indicators, Stop, Fog, Reverse & Side Lights), Gloss Black Wing Mirrors, JW Speaker EVO2 LED Headlight Kit, Gloss Black Defender Lettering, NAS Rear Step, Satin Urban Truck Steering Guard, Santorini Black DRL Bumper, Red Caliper Upgrade, Land Rover Supercharger Badge On Rear, Tow Ball Drop/Plate & Electrics, Kahn Defender Mounting Kit, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Convenience Package (Front Centre Console Storage Tray, Two Front Cup Holders, Manual Dipping Interior Mirror, Driver & Passenger Sun visor), Single CD Radio/MP3/AUX/Bluetooth, Electric Front Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Windscreen, Two Side Steps, Remote Central Locking, Rubber Floor Trim.
romans international 2014 land-rover defender 90 urban truck black alloy-wheels bluetooth leather manual mp3 side-steps supercharge hands-free 4wd british
