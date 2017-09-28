loading Loading please wait....
2014 Land Rover Defender 90 XS - Bowler

East Hoathly £31,950 31950.00GBP

East Hoathly, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£31,950
Air conditioning Bluetooth hands-free CD player Electric windows Folding rear seats Heated front seats Heated windscreen Power steering

2014 land-rover defender 90 xs bowler black air-con bluetooth heated-seats heated-windscreen power-steering hands-free 4wd british

  • Ad ID
    25245
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    31000 mi
