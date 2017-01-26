loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2014 Land Rover Defender 90 XS Hard Top

Get an Insurance Quote

West Knapton £27,995 27995.00GBP

West Knapton, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£27,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

20,400 miles from new. Just arrived, details to follow.

Accessories

2014 land-rover defender 90 xs hardtop 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8036
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    20400 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on