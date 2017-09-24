2015(15) Land Rover Defender 90 XS Hard Top TDCi 2.2 Overland

car description

Finished in Santorini black metallic with full Bespoke Black and red Diamond stitched leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 18” Graphite Manta alloy wheels with BF Goodrich all terrain tyres Exclusive Interior leather pack to include Diamond stitched leather to seats, doors, dashboard, gear stick and storage box LED SVX rear tail lights LED headlights with integrated LED front lighting Additional rear seats Tow bar with electrics Bucket seats Momo steering wheel trimmed in leather and alcantara Full bulk head deleted Overland front grill upgrade KBX Hi-Force grill vent set Land Rover rubber boot liner Painted centre console, steering guard Front mud flap Wind defectors Privacy glass STANDARD FEATURES Heated seats Heated front screen Chequer plate side steps Alcantara headlining Alpine stereo with Bluetooth Air conditioning Remote central locking Rear step This stunning Defender 90 is offered in excellent condition and has covered only 5900 miles. Car comes complete with a Land Rover specialist service history and has just been serviced. VAT Qualifying.