loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2015 Land Rover Defender 90 1 Off Bespoke Ferrari Inspired Defender 90 Overland. Rosso Corsa Paint Genuine Crema Full Interior Huge Build

Get an Insurance Quote

Sheffield £45,000 45000.00GBP

Sheffield, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

To get an insurance quote on this car call:
01707622736 01707622736
£45,000
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is proud to offer this very special one off Ferrari Inspired Overland Defender 90 Italia Edition. A bespoke 1 off build programme that has taken in the region of 6 months has created in our opinion the finest ever individual Defender. This huge conversion includes Full Ferrari Colour Programme with the vehicle finished in Rosso Corsa with contrasting Black Roof, Carbon Dipped Door Mirrors, Black Door Handles, Yellow Wing Vent, Yellow Brake Calipers, Steering Guard and Anti Roll Bar. Complete Custom Overland interior finished in genuine Ferrari Crema Leather, Daytona Style Seat Facings with Bordeaux Pencil Inserts and Piping, Leather Dash, Speedo Binnacle, Cubby Box, Sunvisors, GearKnobs and Door Cards all in Crema Nappa Leather with Rosso Contrast Stitch, One Off Custom Crema Nappa Leather Headlining with Rosso Stitch, 20" Manta Sport Alloys in Santorini Black, Front and Rear RDX LED White Light Kit, LED Headlight Conversion with Halo Spot Lights, 3mm Black Chequer Plate, Ultimate DRL Front Bumper, Gloss Black Signature Grille Set, Overland 3D Lettering in Black, Momo Trek R Steering Wheel

Accessories

2015 land-rover defender 90 1 off bespoke ferrari inspired overland rosso-corsa paint genuine crema full interior huge build red alloy-wheels bluetooth carbon leather italian fast supercar petrol hands-free 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8240
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    105 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on