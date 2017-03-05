2015 Land Rover Defender 90 1 Off Bespoke Ferrari Inspired Defender 90 Overland. Rosso Corsa Paint Genuine Crema Full Interior Huge Build

car description

John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is proud to offer this very special one off Ferrari Inspired Overland Defender 90 Italia Edition. A bespoke 1 off build programme that has taken in the region of 6 months has created in our opinion the finest ever individual Defender. This huge conversion includes Full Ferrari Colour Programme with the vehicle finished in Rosso Corsa with contrasting Black Roof, Carbon Dipped Door Mirrors, Black Door Handles, Yellow Wing Vent, Yellow Brake Calipers, Steering Guard and Anti Roll Bar. Complete Custom Overland interior finished in genuine Ferrari Crema Leather, Daytona Style Seat Facings with Bordeaux Pencil Inserts and Piping, Leather Dash, Speedo Binnacle, Cubby Box, Sunvisors, GearKnobs and Door Cards all in Crema Nappa Leather with Rosso Contrast Stitch, One Off Custom Crema Nappa Leather Headlining with Rosso Stitch, 20" Manta Sport Alloys in Santorini Black, Front and Rear RDX LED White Light Kit, LED Headlight Conversion with Halo Spot Lights, 3mm Black Chequer Plate, Ultimate DRL Front Bumper, Gloss Black Signature Grille Set, Overland 3D Lettering in Black, Momo Trek R Steering Wheel