loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2015 Land Rover Defender 90 XS

Get an Insurance Quote

Banstead POA 0GBP

Banstead, Surrey
United Kingdom

POA
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

16" Gloss Black Sawtooth Alloys, Black Package (Black Roof Finish, Black Grille, Black Wheel Arches, Black Headlamp Surrounds), Contrast Leather Premium Seat Package, Premium Seats, Premium Leather, Heated Seats, Tow Ball With Drop Plate & Electrics, Black Package, Premium Cubby Box, Tinted Glass, 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Convenience Package, Cold Climate Package, Single CD Radio/MP3/AUX, Bluetooth Connectivity, Air Conditioning, Electric Front Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Windscreen, Rear Steps, Side Runners, Remote Central Locking, Front Mud Flaps, Telescopic Aerial.

Accessories

romans international 2015 land-rover defender 90 xs black 1-owner alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth heated-seats leather mp3 hands-free 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8417
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    310 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on