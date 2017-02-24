Banstead POA 0GBP
Banstead,
Surrey
United Kingdom
16" Gloss Black Sawtooth Alloys, Black Package (Black Roof Finish, Black Grille, Black Wheel Arches, Black Headlamp Surrounds), Contrast Leather Premium Seat Package, Premium Seats, Premium Leather, Heated Seats, Tow Ball With Drop Plate & Electrics, Black Package, Premium Cubby Box, Tinted Glass, 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Convenience Package, Cold Climate Package, Single CD Radio/MP3/AUX, Bluetooth Connectivity, Air Conditioning, Electric Front Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Windscreen, Rear Steps, Side Runners, Remote Central Locking, Front Mud Flaps, Telescopic Aerial.
romans international 2015 land-rover defender 90 xs black 1-owner alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth heated-seats leather mp3 hands-free 4wd british
