3: Just Arrived, 2014 LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 CONVERTIBLE EDEN PARK LIMITED EDITION

car description

JUST ARRIVED, 11-09. UNDER RESERVE Brand Land Rover Type Defender 90 Convertible Color Black Interior Black Year of build 2014 Price Under Reserve 2014 LAND ROVER DEFENDER CONVERTIBLE, EDEN PARK LIMITED EDITION This very rare Defender was a limited editiion in France of just 50 examples, a summer soft-top special, done in conjunction with the sportswear manufacturer. The car is just arrived and more information will be online soon. In the meantime if you would like more information please do not hesitate to contact us. MORE INFORMATION For more information or an appointment, please call Rutger Houtkamp+31625098150 or send an e-mail to Rutger@Houtkamp.nl . Please do not hesitate to contact us by phone during evenings or in the weekend. The Houtkamp Collection is centrally located near Amsterdam and only 10 minutes from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Please contact us directly or fill in the form to receive more information on this specific car Your Name (required) Your Email (required) Your phone number Subject Your Message The information provided on this website has been compiled by The Houtkamp Collection with the utmost care. The information contained within this advert is provided