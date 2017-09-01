LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 2.2 TD ADVENTURE STATION WAGON 2016

Bath £55,950 55950.00GBP
Monkton Combe Garage, Warminster Road, Bath
Bath, BA2 7HY, Somerset
United Kingdom
2016 65;;Adventure Orange with Black Leather - One of only 600 made in Adventure Orange (only 150 short wheel base versions), Upgrades - Roof Rack, Electric Winch, Spot Lights, Exmoor Seat Covers, Last serviced on 24/01/2017 at 4,127 miles, Full dealership history, Air conditioning, Leather seats, Heated seats, Electric windows.
