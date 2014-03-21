Land Rover Defender 90 2.2 TD Hard Top

car description

With production of the Land Rover Defender ceasing in 2016, they are becoming highly sought after collectors cars. This particuler car has had many aftermarket modifications to help it stand out from the crowd as a real head turner. It has been prepared by our award winning workshop to the very highest standards. The service history is as follows: 21/03/2014 - Land Rover Specialist @ 12986 miles 11/04/2016 - Land Rover Specialist @ 25716 miles 15/11/2016 - Land Rover Specilaist @ 28477 miles This vehicle is also supplied with 12 months MOT. All of our cars also have a pre-sale 111 point check to ensure they meet our very high preparation standard. Black Leather Recaro Sports Seats Sat Nav Bluetooth Phone Prep Reversing Camera Hannibal Roof Rack Black Side Steps Rear Step Tow Bar 16" Black Sawtooth Alloys Alcantara Sports Steering Wheel Rubber Lined Rear Rear Ladder Gloss Black Grille and Headlight Surrounds Black Wheel Arches LED Reversing Lights BFGoodrich All Terrain Tyres Front Arch Vents Electric Windows Remote Central Locking.