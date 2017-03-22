Land Rover DEFENDER 90 2.2 TD XS Hard Top 3dr

car description

Epsom Green With 6 Speed Manual Gearbox With half Black Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Embossed Land Rover Seats, Air Conditioning, Center console, Alpine Audio System Single Slot C/D and Radio with MP3/AUX, Bluetooth For Phone, Electric Front Windows, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Front and Side Glass, Heated Windscreen, PAS, Tow Pack , Rear Step, Side Steps. Air intake Snorkel, With Only 16000 Miles from New, This Vehicle Has Hardly Been Used And Is In Outstanding Condition. NO VAT !!,