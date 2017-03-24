Land Rover DEFENDER 90 2.2 TD XS Hard Top 3dr

£23,500 23500.00GBP
United Kingdom
Epsom Green With 6 Speed Manual Gearbox With half Black Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Embossed Land Rover Seats, Air Conditioning, Center console, Alpine Audio System Single Slot C/D and Radio with MP3/AUX, Bluetooth For Phone, Electric Front Windows, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Front and Side Glass, Heated Windscreen, PAS, Tow Pack , Rear Step, Side Steps. Air intake Snorkel, With Only 16000 Miles from New, This Vehicle Has Hardly Been Used And Is In Outstanding Condition. NO VAT !!,
land-rover defender 90 2200cc td xs hardtop 3-door 6-speed alloy-wheels air-con black-leather bluetooth heated-seats heated-windscreen manual mp3 side-steps snorkel 2014 hands-free leather black-interior 4wd british dark-interior
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...