Land Rover DEFENDER 90 2.2 TD XS Hard Top 3dr

£23,500 23500.00GBP


United Kingdom

£23,500
Epsom Green With 6 Speed Manual Gearbox With half Black Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Embossed Land Rover Seats, Air Conditioning, Center console, Alpine Audio System Single Slot C/D and Radio with MP3/AUX, Bluetooth For Phone, Electric Front Windows, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Front and Side Glass, Heated Windscreen, PAS, Tow Pack , Rear Step, Side Steps. Air intake Snorkel, With Only 16000 Miles from New, This Vehicle Has Hardly Been Used And Is In Outstanding Condition. NO VAT !!,

  • Ad ID
    9085
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2014
