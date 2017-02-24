LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 2.2 TDCI TRUCK CAB

High Peak £18,495 18495.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, One Owner From New with Full Landrover Service History, Black Cloth Seats, Alloy Wheels with New Continental Cross Contact Tyres, Power Steering, CD Player, Centre Cubbybox, ABS and Traction Control, Genuine Rear Loadspace Mat, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with Landrover Warranty Until May 2017. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. Price is Plus VAT. Road Tax Costs £225/Year. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932) **** CLEAN, LOW MILEAGE DEFENDERS WANTED ****
land-rover defender 90 2200cc tdci truck cab blue 1-owner 6-speed abs alloy-wheels cloth manual power-steering traction-control warranty 2014 diesel 4wd british
