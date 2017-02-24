loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 2.2 TDCI TRUCK CAB

Get an Insurance Quote

High Peak £18,495 18495.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

To get an insurance quote on this car call:
01707622736 01707622736
£18,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

6 Speed Manual, One Owner From New with Full Landrover Service History, Black Cloth Seats, Alloy Wheels with New Continental Cross Contact Tyres, Power Steering, CD Player, Centre Cubbybox, ABS and Traction Control, Genuine Rear Loadspace Mat, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with Landrover Warranty Until May 2017. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. Price is Plus VAT. Road Tax Costs £225/Year. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932) **** CLEAN, LOW MILEAGE DEFENDERS WANTED ****

Accessories

land-rover defender 90 2200cc tdci truck cab blue 1-owner 6-speed abs alloy-wheels cloth manual power-steering traction-control warranty 2014 diesel 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8595
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    26000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on