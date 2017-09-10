loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 2.5 TD5 1988

£4,975

A40 Near Burford, Little Barrington, Burford
Burford, OX18 4TN, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

£4,975
car description

A VERY NICE, STRAIGHT DEFENDER WHICH IS GENERALLY ORIGINAL SPEC WITH A NICE SET OF 16" ALLOYS WITH 4 GOOD MATCHING ALL TERRAIN TYRES ALL ROUND. 2.5 TD5 WHICH IS IN FINE HEALTH, 7 SEATER, NICE STRAIGHT BODYWORK WITH CHEQUER PLATING TO THE BONNET, WING TOPS AND LOWER FLANKS. TOW BAR, DAB CD RADIO WITH USB INPUT. DRIVES VERY WELL AND BOASTS AN MOT UNTIL 10TH MARCH 2018., FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES, AA BACKED WARRANTIES AND PART EXCHANGE, PLEASE CALL 01451 844271

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15788
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    10/09/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    121923 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.494
  • Engine Model
    2.5 TD5
