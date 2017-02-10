LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 200TDI County Station Wagon 1992 Manual 143000 Diesel Grey

car description

Land Rover Defender 90 TDI - 1992 - 143,000 miles - arriving December 2016;;This truck has been legally imported and registered in Vermont, this is a beautifully refurbished truck in great condition. Its drives very nicely and is the much sought after 200TDI engine which is so much more powerful than the previous generation engines.;;This truck is in great condition with a good quality re-spray last year, there have been numerous upgrades and new parts fitted recently. This is the original TDI engine but has had a complete service with all oils changed in the engine and differentials. This Truck pulls and drives like you would expect with the 200TDI engine. The chassis has been Waxoiled numerous times and is in excellent condition and has been painted with stone chip and rust inhibitor. The suspension is in great order and has new shock asorbers and rides, drives and steers superbly, it currently sits on BF Goodrich 4 x 4 tyres, and are all in good condition with new black steel wheels. Uses no oil and runs smoothly and quietly with no unusual knocks or noises. ;;New parts fitted: Front exhaust down pipe, fuel tank, starter motor, clutch and pressure plate,clutch fork and thrust bearing, clutch master and slave cylinders, cam belt kit, guide and pivot, water pump, radiator, power steering box, tinted front screen and glazing rubber, window seals, window regulator, door channel assembly, door seals, driver seat raising kit, brake cylinders, shoes and return springs and heated front screen.;;Everything works as it should including dash lights, rear wash wipe etc. New Land Rover branded rubber mats fitted to front passenger footwells and rubber mat the in rear. The dash has no cracks, scrapes and is as new. Tow hitch is complete and in good condition.; ;VIN Number is: SALLDVAF7JA907920;;This truck is 25 years old and is in great mechanical and physical condition. As it is not a nut and bolt rebuild there is some minor wear and tear evident but overall this is an excellent example. The paintwork is in very good condition. The door bottoms have no corrosion. The interior is in great condition, as is the outside. The frame has been wax oiled throughout its life, and is in great condition with just a couple of high quality repairs. A full major service just completed. 143,000 original documented miles. ;;Grab an excellent example of the Classic Defender.