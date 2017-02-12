LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 200TDI Hard Top 1990 Manual 101000 Diesel Blue

car description

Land Rover Defender 90 200TDI - 1990 - only 101,000 miles - NEW GALVANISED CHASSIS ;;This truck has been legally imported and registered in Vermont, this is an original condition truck in good condition for its age and is unmolested. Its drives very nicely and has the much sought after 200TDI engine which is so much more powerful than the previous generation engines. It has a new galvanised chassis being fitted by our top mechanics in VT, this could be the perfect long term truck to make up to your own personal style - great foundation truck.;;This truck is in good original mechanical condition although the paint is dull overall there is not a great deal of oxidisation. There are the usual wear and tear items you would expect after 26 years. This is the original TDI engine but has had a complete service with all oils changed in the engine and differentials. This Truck pulls and drives like you would expect with the 200TDI engine. The suspension is in good order and rides, drives and steers very nicely, it currently sits on BF Goodrich 4 x 4 tyres with resprayed metallic gunmetal grey steel wheels, and are all in good condition. Uses no oil and runs smoothly and quietly with no unusual knocks or noises. ;;Tow hitch is complete and in good condition, the winch works and has a remote control as well as nice condition Rock Sliders. Hunting light bar mounted to the roof and work lights mounted on the rear. Complimented by great quality get vinyl seats x 3.;;The rear has a new rubber mat and built in tool box and repainted front and rear bumpers and a good condition bonnet pad. ;;This is an excellent example of a solid working Defender in good mechanical order throughout with brand new chassis - it is a daily driver truck for work or play or would make a perfect project truck to build up to your personal taste.;;This truck is on its way to the States and will be available for viewing and test driving during June.; ;VIN Number is: SALLDVAF7HA475135;;This truck is 26 years old and is in good mechanical and physical condition. There is some wear and tear evident but overall this is an solid example of the classic Defender. The paintwork is in fair condition but needs a good polish or re-spray to make it perfect. The door bottoms have a little corrosion, and there are some dents and marks, nothing requires immediate attention (indeed the wear and tear is in-keeping with the rugged nature of these rugged icon's) . The interior is in good condition. A full major service just completed. ;;All our Trucks come with 2 sets of keys.;;Grab an solid example of the Classic Defender to use today or make your personal project.