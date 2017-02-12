LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 200TDI Tomb Raider Look 1992 Manual 152000 Diesel Grey

car description

Land Rover Defender 90 TDI - 1992 - 152,000 miles - arriving March 2017;;This truck will be legally imported and registered in Vermont, this is a beautifully refurbished truck in great condition. Its drives very nicely and is the much sought after 200TDI engine which is so much more powerful than the previous generation engines.;;This truck is in great condition with a good quality re-spray a few years ago, however the inside was not colour matched so we are re-spraying both inside and out in Land Rover Bonatti Gray. There have been numerous upgrades and new parts fitted recently. This is the original TDI engine but has had a complete service with all oils changed in the engine and differentials. This Truck pulls and drives like you would expect with the 200TDI engine. The chassis has been Waxoiled numerous times and is in excellent condition and has been painted with stone chip and rust inhibitor. The suspension is in great order and has new terrafirma shock asorbers and springs with a 2inch lift and rides, drives and steers superbly, it currently sits on MudTracker 265/75 R16 4 x 4 tyres, and are all new including the spare with new black steel wheels. Uses no oil and runs smoothly and quietly with no unusual knocks or noises. There is a new Safety Systems G4 Roof Rack and ladder.;;Everything works as it should including dash lights, rear wash wipe etc. New Land Rover branded rubber mats fitted to front passenger footwells and rubber mat in the rear. The dash is in good condition Tow hitch is complete and in good condition.;;This truck is on its way to the States and will be available for viewing and test driving during March; ;VIN Number is: SALLDVAF7JA911219;;This truck is 25 years old and is in great mechanical and physical condition. As it is not a nut and bolt rebuild there is some minor wear and tear evident but overall this is an excellent example. The paintwork is in very good condition. The door bottoms have no corrosion. The interior is in great condition, as is the outside. The frame has been wax oiled throughout its life, and is in great condition with just a couple of high quality repairs. A full major service just completed. 143,000 original documented miles. ;;Grab an excellent example of the Classic Defender.